Reviewing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and NXP Semiconductors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $192.97 million 38.52 -$28.37 million ($0.16) -279.75 NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.60 $2.80 billion $10.48 22.85

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30% NXP Semiconductors 20.98% 34.11% 13.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89 NXP Semiconductors 1 5 13 0 2.63

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.33%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $276.85, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Credo Technology Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

