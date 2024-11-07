Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,895. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

