Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $64.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,857 shares of company stock worth $5,325,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on RYTM
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.