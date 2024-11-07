Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. 16,232,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 38,658,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

