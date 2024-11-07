Robert George Blackadar Purchases 1,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,084.40.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.77.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

