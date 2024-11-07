Robert George Blackadar Purchases 1,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,084.40.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.77.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
