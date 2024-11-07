Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.20.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,396. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile



Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

