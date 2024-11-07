Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,783,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,476. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $50.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

