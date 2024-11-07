Robert W. Baird Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,000.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,910.75.

FICO stock traded up $72.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,846. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $900.01 and a one year high of $2,173.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,629.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,200,560 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

