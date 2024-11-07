Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 37,846 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,081,695.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00.

Roblox Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roblox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

