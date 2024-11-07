Ronald E. Estes Buys 2,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

TRIN opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $150,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

