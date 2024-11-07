Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

