Roth Mkm Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $5.50

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

