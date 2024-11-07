Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 261,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

About Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

