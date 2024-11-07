Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RDTE traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,882. Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

