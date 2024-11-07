Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Burberry Group Stock Down 0.8 %
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
