Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 55636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.