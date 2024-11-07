Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royce Value Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 5.8 %

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE RVT opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

