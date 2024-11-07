Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 30,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,517,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,227,808.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $156,475.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $160,325.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.

Rumble Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,373,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUM

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.