RumbleOn (RMBL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RumbleOn to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn Price Performance

RMBL opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMBL

About RumbleOn

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.