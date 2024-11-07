Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Ryanair Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,192. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

