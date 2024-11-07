Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-$8.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.390-8.680 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

RHP stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. 241,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

