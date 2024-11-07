This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Safety Insurance Group’s 8K filing here.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safety Insurance Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink