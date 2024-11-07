Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance
SAFT traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54.
Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safety Insurance Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.