Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.

SAFT traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 915 shares of company stock worth $75,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

