Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SANA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $758.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

