Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $18.98. Saputo shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 7,624 shares traded.

Saputo Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

