Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 407 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 427 ($5.56) to GBX 407 ($5.30) in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 330 ($4.30) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Schroders alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SDR

Schroders Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SDR traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 307.40 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,482. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 307 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £254.88 ($331.79). In related news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($329.02). Also, insider Peter Harrison purchased 72 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £254.88 ($331.79). Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $75,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.