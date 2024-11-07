Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312.20 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.13), with a volume of 58709438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.88.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £254.88 ($331.79). In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($329.02). Also, insider Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £254.88 ($331.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $75,099. Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

