Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.43.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. Science Applications International has a one year low of $109.46 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

