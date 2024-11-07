Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of AGM Q4 Earnings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $15.95 per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE AGM opened at $213.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average is $185.90.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

