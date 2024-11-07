SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. SelectQuote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Trading Down 3.0 %

SLQT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 364,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,502. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

