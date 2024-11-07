SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
About SemiLEDs
