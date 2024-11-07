Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ST. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE ST opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

