Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.3 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 485,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.