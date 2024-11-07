Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.3 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 485,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

