ServisFirst Bancshares Updates Investor Presentation, Releases Q4 Financial Information

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has revised its investor presentation to include the latest financial data from the current quarter. The updated material, which may be utilized in discussions with specific investors, has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report.

The revised investor presentation is now accessible for public viewing via the Investor Relations section on the company’s official website at www.servisfirstbank.com. It is essential to note that the information shared in this report is being provided, not filed, in compliance with Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure). Consequently, the details presented under Items 7.01 and 9.01 will not be integrated by reference in any registration statement filed by ServisFirst Bancshares under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly identified for incorporation.

Additionally, in accordance with the Form 8-K disclosure requirements, no new financial statements or exhibits have been included beyond the aforementioned investor presentation, labeled as Exhibit 99.1. Moreover, the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document stands as Exhibit 104 in the provided report.

The filing concludes with the standard signature of Thomas A. Broughton, III, who serves as the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. The report, dated November 7, 2024, reaffirms the commitment of the company in adhering to regulatory obligations.

This update reflects the company’s dedication to maintaining transparency and keeping investors informed about the latest financial developments and strategies at ServisFirst Bancshares, a prominent entity on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol SFBS.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ServisFirst Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

