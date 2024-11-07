Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Severn Trent stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

