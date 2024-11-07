Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Severn Trent Trading Down 2.8 %
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
