Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,713 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

