Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225,625 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 792.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 303,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.