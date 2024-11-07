Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 85,674 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 682,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

