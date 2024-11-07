Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $32,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.3% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 398,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $399,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 150,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

