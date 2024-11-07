Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 49180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
Shiseido Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.
