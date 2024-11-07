Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.22) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 535 ($6.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 529 ($6.89).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 574 ($7.47). The stock had a trading volume of 27,519,615 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 523.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,057.22). Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

