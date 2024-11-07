Sidoti Csr Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 12.1 %
HSII opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $963.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
