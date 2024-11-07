Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

