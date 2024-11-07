Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.40 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.010 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $114.27. 76,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,703. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.