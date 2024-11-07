Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 110.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,991 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYC. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SPYC opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

