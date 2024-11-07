Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $57.80.

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $31,418,512.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

