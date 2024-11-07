Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 203,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,913. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 482.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 237,995 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 949.8% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 183,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

