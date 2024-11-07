Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $594.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Monster Beverage Is a Scary Good Deal at Current Levels
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.