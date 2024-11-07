Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.35 and traded as low as $88.72. Sodexo shares last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Sodexo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $6.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.