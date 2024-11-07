SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.